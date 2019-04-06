Mombasa gears up to host schools Term One Games

By PHILIP ONYANGO

More by this Author

Teams started arriving in Mombasa on Friday for the Brookeside Dairy Secondary Schools Term One national games that start on Monday at the Shimo La Tewa School and Shanzu Teachers College.

Reigning girls basketball champions Kaya Tiwi Secondary School were the first to check in at the Shanzu Teachers College girls games village Friday while Rift Valley and Nyanza region teams are expected on Sunday.

Boys teams will be accommodated at Shimo La Tewa Secondary School.

At least 1,912 participants are expected for the week long event that will feature basketball, hockey, handball, swimming, rugby sevens and 15s.

Also expected to feature at this games whose title sponsor is Brookside Dairy are athletics that will include cross country. Kaya Tiwi Girls basketball team technical director Robert Aran on Friday said the school board of management organised for the girls to report at the village ahead of the rest of the games contingent for mental preparedness after concluding their training at the school on Thursday.

Aran reckoned that the three days the team will be at Shanzu will help them switch off the school routine and switch on their championship winning mode.

Aran, whose Kaya Tiwi Girls will be seeking to defend the national schools basketball title for the fourth straight year said preparations have been in top gear and promised to entertain the home fans.

"We won this trophy at our maiden appearance at this games in 2016 at Friends School Kamusinga in Bungoma and repeated the same feat at State house Nairobi in 2017 and last year at Kangaru School. Now that we have a chance to host, we want to produce one of our best performances ever," said Aran, who is also the Kaya Tiwi principal.

According to him, main opposition is expected from Nairobi' s Buru Buru Girls and Western region representatives Tigoi Girls, a replacement for Butere Girls, who, after winning the regional games were disqualified for fielding ineligible players at the Western region games.