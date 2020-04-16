Mozzartbet donates Sh10m to help fight Covid-19 in Kenya

By JEFF KINYANJUI

More by this Author

Hospitals in 10 counties are set to benefit with medical supplies worth Sh10 million courtesy of a donation from gaming firm Mozzartbet.

Mozzartbet Kenya joined other Kenyans of goodwill in contributing towards the efforts to combat the deadly coronavirus Pandemic by handing over their donation on Wednesday.

The counties are Nakuru, Siaya, Kisii, Embu, Nyandarua, Baringo, Bomet, Kisumu, Kakamega and Kitui.

The donations will be distributed to health institutions and the first packages will be forwarded to the Baringo and Nakuru Health Centres. They include PPEs, masks, sanitizers, thermometers and other materials necessary in fighting the Covid-19.

“The Mozzartbet Company has been operating in Kenya for three years and is honoured to be able to show solidarity with the Kenyan people and help the healthcare system deal with this terrible disease,” said Mozzartbet director Musa Sirma.

At the same time, the company announced it has retained all its employees on full salaries despite the challenging economic situation arising from the pandemic, which has seen most sporting activities suspended across the globe.

Advertisement

“This is a true and enviable example of the socially responsible and solidarity behaviour of the company that should be emulated by all other corporate entities operating in the Kenyan market," said Sirma.

Sirma said the virus has already caused a severe blow to the global economy, to which almost no branch of the economy is immune. “What is encouraging, however, are the positive examples and measures that individual companies are introducing with a primary focus on the health and well-being of their employees and their families.”

“Our employees are our most valuable resource, which is why, with the outbreak of the virus, we formed and implemented the system-wide action plan to combat the disease then organised a work from home schedule for all the employees if and when possible, to minimise the spread of the pandemic.”