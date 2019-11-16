NCBP, Mamba remain unbeaten in league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Black Mamba men's teams won their respective ties against Administration Police and National Youth Service (NYS) to guard their unbeaten run in the Kenya Handball Federation National League matches played at the Kaloleni grounds on Saturday.

NCPB humiliated Police 69-16 in a one sided encounter to move their point tally to 16 points from eight matches, same as third placed Strathmore University.

The Mambas overwhelmed NYS 49-29 to extend their lead on the standings to 22 points from 11 matches.

Morgan Juma (11), Paul Ondari and Innocent Onyango top scored for the Mambas with eight goals each, while Amoan Kipkosgei (12), Lawrence Okoth (6) and Peter Gethige (5) scored high for NYS.

The Mambas, who were without the services of their coach Martin Abunde who is away in India with Roll ball national team, were a better side in all the departments scoring at will through Odari, Juma and Onyango as they took advantage of a sluggish NYS, who took time to settle in the match.

Daniel Irungu then combined well with Odari’s fast breaks upfront as the Mambas took a 27-10 lead as the teams headed for the breather.

On return, NYS grew in the match and played with gusto with remarkable improvement in attacks and ball distribution, but their efforts were not enough as they trailed their opponents in the rest of the play.

Reached for comment, Mamba captain Nicholas Mikani said they want to improve on last season's performance where they ranked fourth.

“So far so good. We remain unbeaten and we want to keep up with the pace. We know we are in the early stages of the league and it’s early to call but we are eyeing the title,” said Mikani.

NYS captain Mark Wakweika said, “They were a better side, but we have picked some positives and we hope to improve as the League gathers ground.”

In other match played at the same venue, NYS women’s team played out a 25-25 draw against Kenyatta University.