NCPB, Nairobi Water renew rivalry

By LOKEDER NATIOM

More by this Author

National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Nairobi Water Sunday will face off in a top-of-the-table Kenya Handball Federation National League clash at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Both teams have a 100 percent record in the league with third-placed NCPB having won all their three matches for a tally of six points while leaders Nairobi Water have eight from four wins.

“We have trained well and focused on new formations and tactics. We know our opponents are tough but we are confident that we will give them a good game,” said NCPB coach Edna Kasandi.

Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng believes their perfect start to the season will come under serious threat against the-rivals on Sunday.

“NCPB is a great team since they always challenge us on speed and defence. It's always a tough match against them and Sunday's match will definitely be exciting,” said Ochieng.

In another women league match, Kenyatta University (KU) will be seeking their second consecutive victory over fellow students Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika who have one win in four matches.

Advertisement

“We have resumed training after a long time and we are ready to pick from where we left. We are now focused and prepared to face any team,” said KU coach Jared Onyango.

In the men’s league, unbeaten Black Mamba will be looking to add 12th-placed Kenyatta University to their list of casualties.

“KU is always a tricky opponent for us. We always take a few minutes to master their moves but we are ready for anything,” said Abunde.

Second-placed Strathmore University will be looking to capitalise on any slip from Black Mamba by beating Boomarang on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Gunners will open their campaign on Saturday with two matches against Warriors and Boomerang before facing University of Nairobi on Sunday.

FIXTURES (all matches at Kaloleni grounds)

Saturday

Nanyuki v Generation (M), 9am

Gunners v Warriors (M), 10:20am

N.Y.S v A. Police (M), 11:40

Thika v Boomarang (M), 1pm

Warriors v M.K.U Thika (M), 14:20pm

Gunners v Boomarang (M), 15:40pm

Sunday

M.K.U Thika v K.U (W), 9am

Boomarang v Strathmore University (M), 10:20am

Nairobi Water v N.C.P.B (W), 11:40am

K.U. v Black Mamba (M), 1pm