NCPB, Strathmore stay perfect in handball league

Champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and Strathmore University men’s handball teams won their respective ties to keep their 100 per cent start to the new Kenya Handball Federation league season at the Kaloleni grounds on Saturday.

NCPB, who have won all their five matches, whitewashed University of Nairobi (UoN) 46-12 while Strathmore saw off Nanyuki 29-12 to move to the summit of the standings on 12 points from six matches.

In the tie against UoN, Robert Maranga (7) and John Wante (5) top-scored for NCPB while Julius Rugut (5) and Dennis Odhiambo (4) shone for UoN in the lop-sided encounter.

Simon Mutuku emerged top scorer for Strathmore in the tie against the visitors with nine goals as Paul Musembi top scored for Nanyuki with four goals.

NCPB return to the courts on Sunday with a match against Bucanneers, while Strathmore will parade against Inspired Boys.

KEEP MOMENTUM

Strathmore coach Peter Mwathi said they are keen to keep up with the good start to the season.

“We are doing well so far and we want to keep the momentum and get better as the season progresses," said Mwathi, who doubles up as the national men’s team coach.

In other matches played at the same venue, former champions Kenya Defence Forces opened their title hunt with a deserved 63-16 win against Warriors.

KDF who until Saturday were yet to play a league match, saw had Nicholas Ireri top scoring for them with 11 goals while Martin Njoroge had four goals for the Warriors.