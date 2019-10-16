NCPB men play UoN in handball league match

By LOKEDER NATIOM

The Kenya Handball Federation men’s league continues this weekend with defending champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) facing 18th placed University of Nairobi (UoN) at Kaloleni court.

It will be the first match of the 2019/2020 season for UoN who have no point. NCPB have played four matches and won all of them. They are in fourth place in the standings with eight points.

UoN are also scheduled to play Warriors who have no point as well and are in position 22. The team has played six matches and lost all of them. In another match, UoN will go against JKUAT, who lost to both Mount Kenya University Thika and Black Mamba, but recorded a tie against Saint Paul’s University last weekend.

UoN coach Raphael Kithuka noted that the team might be slightly out of rhythm after a long recess and having not played any match, but he has confidence they will win.

Warriors will have a chance to play for a desperate win against third placed Inspired B who have a 10-point tie with second placed Strathmore. The team will also face the rookie Administrative Police team who recently got a place in the standings at position 19 after losing to University of Eldoret Pippers.

Ulinzi, who are in position 17, are expected to give Warriors a run for their money in their first match of the league.

Administration Police coach Barry Kaberia said that the team is ready to showcase their training and play better than their last match.

“We have polished up on our formation and worked on our speed. We hope that our training efforts will come to life during our matches,” said Kaberia.

League leaders Black Mamba will face Buccaneers who have five points and are in the ninth position after outclassing UOE Pippers, JKUAT and Thika this past weekend to earn 14 points.