NCPB move top with Warriors win

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) Sunday defeated Warriors 40-18 to go joint top with Rangers during a Kenya Handball Federation men's National League match at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

NCPB and Rangers, who were not in action over the weekend, have 28 points each but the former remain unbeaten and have four matches in hand.

Nicholas Okore and Timothy Kami both scored seven goals to emerge top scorers for the winners while Moses Odour (7) and Cyprian Osana (4) emerged top scorers for Warriors.

In another match played at the same venue, Makueni Bees returned home empty-handed after going down 30-19 to Technical University of Kenya (TUK) and 36-31 to Kenyatta University.

The Bees had succumbed to Buccaneers 31-28 on Saturday, a result that left them in position six in the 25-team league.

Bees coach Gerald Juma was gracious in defeat saying the league was a learning curve for his young team.

“When we pick a win we are happy because these are students from Mbooni Secondary School. But when we record losses then we have to borrow positives and learn from our undoing so that we can be better ahead of the next fixtures. But at the end of it all, we hope our participation in the league will give us an upper hand during the national School Games,” said Juma.

Fatigue was evident as the Bees struggled to catch up with the swift TUK side in a low-scoring first half.

Bees’ Richard Simiyu fast breaks were not enough to stop the Varsity side that dominated the match as they led 11-3 at break.

Brian Warunga was a joy to watch as he powered through Bees defence with his perfect passes combining well with Ivan Nakila and Polycarp Baraza as TUK extended the lead 18-8.

Bees later found their footing as they tried to close gap 23-16, but it was too little too late.

University of Nairobi's wait for their third win of the season continued after going down to Inspired Boys 29-19.