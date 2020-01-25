NCPB rain on Kaluluini's parade at Kaloleni

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Newcomers Kaluluini posted mixed results in their Kenya Handball Federation women’s national league matches at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi on Saturday.

Kaluluini opened the day with a 31-21 victory over National Youth Service, which was their first win of the season, before they were humiliated 42-10 by the National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) in the second match.

The Machakos County are now fifth with two points from six matches in the eight team league.

Second placed NCPB closed the gap on leaders and champions Nairobi Water Queens after their win against Kaluluini. NCPB have 10 points from six matches while Queens, who were not in action, remain unbeaten with 12 points from six matches.

Commenting on their first win, Kaluluini coach Ryan Mutunga said it was a sign of good things to come. Mutunga said they are using the league matches as build up ahead of the Kenya secondary School Games.

“It’s a relief for sure and we hope to build on this win. It is a young team with all players drawn from form 1 and 2 and I hope with time it will be a team to look out for,” said Mutunga.

“Our goal is to make it to the national school games. Last year, we were eliminated at the sub county level but with our participation in the league we are hopeful of going all the way. We are learning and picking positives that will come in handy at the school games.”

PRAISED OPPONENTS

NCPB coach Davis Odhiambo praised their opponents despite demolishing the young charges.

“They are a good side and if they can work on basics they will be a team to watch in the coming seasons,” Odhiambo observed.

Sarah Mabonga struck nine times while Berlin Achieng and Sherly Atieno scored seven goal each for NCPB. Miriam Mueni had four goals while Florence John scored two for Kaluluini in the loss.

NCPB dominated the match taking advantage of Kaluluini's inexperience.

Mabonga, Achieng and Atieno were the main tormenters thanks to their superb coordination in front of the goal as they scored with ease to lead 19-5 at the break.

Poor ball handling was the main undoing for the students as experienced NCPB scored at will.