NCPB smell blood against Boomarang in handball league

Champions National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) return to action on Saturday seeking to move to the top of the standings with a win against Warriors in the men’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Cereals benefitted from a walk over against Boomarang early this month after resuming their league assignments. The champions had shelved their matches as majority of their players formed part of the national team that finished last during the last month’s Olympics Africa qualifiers in Tunisia.

NCPB are second with 26 points unbeaten from 13 matches, while Rangers - who are not in action this weekend - have 28 points from 18 matches.

NCPB coach Paul Pudo believes there is all to play for when they face Warriors, who occupy position 22 in the 25-team league.

“We want to keep on winning and guard our unbeaten run. Our opponents are new in the league but we will approach the tie with the seriousness it deserves. We are keen to retain the title and that’s why we are training hard,” said Pudo.

Warriors coach Ken Odhiambo said they are getting better with every match.

“Cereals are regulars and a seasoned outfit and playing against them is a plus for us. We are looking forward to a good match and we hope to learn from it as well,” said Odhiambo.

On Sunday, the men and women's Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) teams will be out to guard their unbeaten runs when they take on their respective opponents.

The KDF men’s team, who have 20 points from 10 matches, take on General Service Unit, while their female counterparts battle Rising Stars.

FIXTURES (All men league matches at Kaloleni)

Saturday

Makueni Bees v Kenyatta University (9am)

Warriors v Thika (10:20am)

Inspired Boys v University of Nairobi (11:40am)

Technical university of Kenya v Makueni Bees (1pm)

Warriors v NCPB (2:20pm)