The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has appointed Wangui Kibe the executive officer for Kenya’s delegation to the Tokyo Olympic Games.

NOC-K has also named Carole Akinyi Okoth the Tokyo 2020 chief medical officer. Speaking on behalf of the NOC-K board, acting secretary-general Francis Mutuku said NOC-K is in the process of putting in place all systems in preparation for the July 24 to August 9 Tokyo 2020 Olympics.

“The Executive Board’s main vision for these Games is professional management of Team Kenya. The most important resource in achieving this vision is experienced, motivated and competent human resources.”

Wangui is currently a board member at Kenya Rugby Union and has previously held managerial positions in sponsorship, marketing, product development and enterprise marketing at Safaricom PLC.

Akinyi’s main role will be co-ordination and delivery of appropriate medical services to the Kenyan delegation.

“With Kenya being on red alert internationally on doping, she will be at the forefront of co-ordinating doping matters as set out by IOC/NOC-K policies and ensuring compliance by all of Team Kenya,” Mutuku said.

