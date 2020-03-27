NOC-K targets Kenyans with health messages

By GEOFFREY ANENE

The National Olympic Committee of Kenya (NOC-K) has reached out to more than 100,000 Kenyans directly and indirectly in a campaign aimed at containing the spread of coronavirus.

NOC-K Secretary-General Francis Mutuku has said the health campaigns were spearheaded by local sports stars.

The campaign which started last week has seen world marathon record holder Eliud Kipchoge, Harambee Stars captain Victor Wanyama and Kenya Sevens captain Andrew Amonde among other stars, post messages of hope as well as pieces of advice on how to tackle the deadly coronavirus.

Close to 20,000 people have died globally from Covid-19, the disease caused by the virus. More than 400,000 have tested positive for the virus. Locally, Kenya has confirmed 31 cases.

Mutuku has told Nation Sport that the campaign was born out of the realisation that sportspeople posses a lot of influence among their followers, locally and internationally.

“They have brought great fame to the country. Their training and discipline makes them appreciate strategies in games, and they understand very well that now we are in the defence. They are role models and good agents of change and can lead the execution of government directives as they stand for Kenya’s unity,” said Mutuku.

The campaign seeks to use influential and renowned sportspeople in Kenya to create awareness, to encourage social change and to help stop the spread of the virus.

Asked how long the campaign will last, Mutuku said, “It will go on for as long as the threat exists.”

He noted that interest in the campaign has grown. “Very many want to join in the campaign and we are working on the plans.”