NTV to spice up next month's Plascon Colour Run

NTV will partner with Sports For Change Kenya Limited for this year’s edition of the Plascon Colour Run which will take place on August 11 at Uhuru Garden.

This infectious and popular colourful run was launched in 2015 has grown to be one of the most exciting race and popular amongst thousands of Kenyans.

The event is a fund raising initiative disadvantaged but academically gifted youths and the funds go towards their education fees and costs through high school and college education.

Every ticket sale proceeds towards this charity.

“NTV is a young, vibrant and colourful brand Brand and 2019 is big for us. We are celebrating 20 years of TV broadcasting, giving Kenya extensive news coverage and entertaining programming. We are also celebrating NMG at 60!” said Nickson Kirwa, NTV's head of marketing.

"What better way can we celebrate with our viewers than with a colourful run? We are pleased with this partnership and we call out to all our viewers to come and have fun on this day, meet and engage with NTV stars as well as be on live TV!” added Kirwa.

The five-kilometre Fun Run is followed by a “Finish Festival” suitable for the entire family.

COLOURED BUBBLE ZONE

Activities include a music/dance party with lots of food and drinks hosted by renowned DJs and MCs, zumba and aerobics sessions, fun games and colour throws.

This year’s event will also include an exciting “Coloured Bubble Zone” which will be experienced for the first time in Kenya.

The funding of this event emanates from sponsors with the title sponsor being Kansai Plascon Kenya Ltd.