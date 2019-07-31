Nairobi, Coast face-off in Primary Schools final

By CHARLES WANYORO

Nairobi and Coast boys football teams will face-off in this year’s Kenya Primary Schools’ Sports Association Games finals after each scraped through 1-0 wins, in tough semi-finals that went into extra time on Wednesday.

In the girls’ final, familiar foes Western and Nyanza renew their rivalry when they meet in today’s final at Meru Teachers Training College, Meru County.

Nairobi, who emerged top of Group A which included defending champions Nyanza, struggled to break a resilient Eastern side’s defence, with the tie ending in a barren draw in regulation time.

The city side squandered a glorious chance to kill the game from the spot in 90th minute after striker Lawrence Miguel struck a tame penalty which was blocked by Eastern keeper Abdullahi Abdi.

Miguel then redeemed himself in an emphatic fashion. The youngster dribbled his way past the entire Eastern defence - which had only conceded one goal in the entire tournament - to score past Abdullahi.

Coast on the other hand struggled to contain the lanky and fast Rift Valley players, winning 1-0 after extra time to book their first final appearance in six attempts.

The game changer was the moment they introduced striker Edward Mashanga and attacking midfielder Gilbert Mwasega for Salim Ali and Emmanuel Ngala.

Ali teed up captain Abdalla Joto to score past Rift Valley keeper Ryan Bii.

In the girls’ encounter, a cautious Western side was stretched to the limit before edging out Rift Valley 1-0 at the death.

Striker Michelle Waithera converted a penalty following a foul inside the area.

Western coach Michael Masai rued the chances they missed early on, with strikers Brenda Simiyu and Waithera squandering open opportunities. They now face Nyanza who had earlier defeated them 1-0 during group stages.

“We are used to playing them and know their tactics and thus we will try our best. We cannot underrate them, but we hope to book a ticket to represent Kenya in Arusha,” said Masai.

Nyanza team manager David Ogechi said his charges were determined to once again inflict defeat on their opponents.