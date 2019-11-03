By LOKEDER NATIOM

Nairobi Queens Sunday beat rivals National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) 30-21 in a top-of-the-table Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Kaloleni Grounds in Nairobi.

The trio of Brenda Arivisa, Rose Abongo and Merina Andala scored a combined 16 points for the champions while Sarah Mabonga and Roselyn Adhiambo replied for NCPB with eight and five goals respectively. The win sees the unbeaten Queens top the table with 10 points, four ahead of third-placed NCPB.

Nairobi Queens coach Jack Ochieng faulted NCPB for their physical approach.

“This was a difficult match for my team, NCPB needs to clean up their game and avoid using foul play as a way of pulling their opponents down,” said Ochieng.

In another women's league match, Mount Kenya University (MKU) Thika recorded a 18-17 win over Kenyatta University.

In the men’s league, Kenyatta University put up a brave fight before going down 30-27 to leaders Black Mamba.

“I was very happy with how the boys played, a three goal difference against one of the best teams in the league is like a win to us. It's evident that we had prepared well in training and left no chances for them to destroy us,” said KU coach Jared Onyango.

“They gave us a good game just like we predicted, they really challenged our defence and that is what we will focus on when we resume training,” said Black Mamba coach Martin Abunde.

In other matches, second-placed Strathmore University hammered Boomerang 30-10 to take their tally to 16 points. University of Nairobi got their second win of the season after beating Gunners 36-32.

RESULTS

Nairobi Queens 30-21 NCPB (W)

MKU Thika 18-17 KU (W)

Strathmore 30-10 Boomerang (M)

Black Mamba 30-27 KU (M)