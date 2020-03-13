Nairobi Region School Games postponed

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Nairobi Region Secondary Schools Term One Games have been postponed, the county's Secondary Sports Association announced on Friday.

In a statement released by Nairobi Sports Association (NRSSSA) chairman Maurice Okumu, the games which started Friday will not proceed following the confirmation of the first case of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the country.

“Following the directive that all inter-schools activities be postponed among other related large gatherings as safety against the corona virus global pandemic, our Nairobi Region Sports Term One

In Friday's day one action at Upper Hill Secondary School grounds, rugby 15s champions Dagoretti High School beat Ofafa Jericho Secondary School 22-0 in one of the semi-final to book a date with Upper Hill in the final, who had overpowered Moi Forces Academy School 57-0 in another semi at the Dagoretti grounds.

The tie will be repeat of last year's final where Dagoretti ran out 10-7 winners.

Ahead of the final, Dagoretti coach Victor Walgwe said history will count for nothing.

“You can’t plan your last year success for this year. This is a totally different year and as much as we have had a good run so far, we will not underrate our opponents because I’m aware they are equally good," Walgwe said.

Ofafa coach James Kaili conceded defeat, but was quick to laud the players for a remarkable improvement.

Jericho were last year eliminated at the quarterfinals before they went ahead to finish in the sixth position and teams coach Kaili said they have picked positives.

“It was a good show, but I guess our opponents wanted the win more. We hope to win against Moi Forces in the third and fourth play offs and we hope to return next year bigger and better,” said Kaili.

Charles Odhiambo touched down twice in the first half in the 21st and 30th minute to put the champions in the lead heading to the breather.

Fred Sishia then added a converted try and George Gravin made the points safe.

In basketball, boys’ and girls’ champions Dagoretti High School and Buruburu Girls Secondary kick-started their title defences on a high at the State House Girls High School.

Dagoretti, drawn in pool A saw off Muhuri Muchiri Secondary School 64-11 and Eastleigh High School 55-23, while Buruburu humiliated Dandora Girls Secondary School 64-4 in a one sided match, before they reigned supreme against Maina Wanjigi Secondary School 63-2 in their last match of the day to stay on course to reach the quarters.

Dagoretti will now play Highway Secondary School and Strathmore School in other preliminary matches today, while Buruburu will take on hosts State House and Tumaini Secondary School today.

Dagoretti coach Peter Orero said they are in a relatively easy pool, but they will not be carried away by their day one results

“ If the past records against our remaining opponents are anything to go by, then we have a better chance of proceeding to the quarterfinals. We are keen to defend our title and go all the way to the nationals, said Orero.

Buruburu coach Julius Otieno noted, “There are good teams at this level and they might be our stumbling block as we seek to retain the regional title. However, should we pass this stage, then we expect an easy landing at the nationals.”

Dagoretti were too good for Muchiri as they took advantage of the shaky and sluggish opponents powering to a 36-5 lead at halftime.

The champions picked from where they left of, outscoring their opponents 13-4 and 15-2 in the third and final quarters respectively.

In other matches of pool D played at the same venue ,Jamhuri High School overwhelmed Garden Estate Secondary School 51-18, as Nairobi School defeated Lang’ata High School 36-28.