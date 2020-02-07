Nairobi Water, NCPB keen to stay on top at Kaloleni

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The battle for the top spot takes centre stage on Saturday as champions Nairobi Water Queens and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) face their respective opponents during the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Queens play National Youth Service (NYS) while NCPB take on Rising Stars. Both teams are tied on 12 points each, although Nairobi Water enjoy a superior goal difference with a game in hand.

Queens have played six matches, while NCPB have played seven matches. Nairobi Water coach Jack Ochieng, whose side returns to action having shelved their matches from last November to participate in the East and Central Africa Handball Federation tournament in Rwanda, decried the lack of competition in the league.

He said the team has remained unchallenged for the title since its formation in 2012 and this has made the league dull. Ochieng said he hoped that this time round they would get competition from other clubs.

“We need that push. When you go to the court and you have a predetermined result then you tend to relax and become comfortable,” Ochieng, who doubles up as the national women’s coach, said.

“It gets boring. But I hope teams will come up and make this season worthwhile. It can never be business as usual, let other clubs also compete for the title. But all in all, we will be seeking to guard our unbeaten run when we play NYS.”

NCPB coach Davis Odhiambo said: “At this point, the league title is wide open and any team can win it. However, we are taking one match at time but hope to win title.”

In another women’s match, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) tackle Rising Stars.

In the men’s category, KDF will be hoping to extend their seven-match winning spree when they play Generation.

FIXTURES (Men’s league unless stated)

KDF v Rising Stars (Women’s league, 9am)

Makueni Bees v Nanyuki (10:20am)

N.Water v NYS (11:40am)

Makueni Bees v Gunners (1pm)

KDF v Generation (2:20pm)