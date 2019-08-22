Nairobi Water win record volleyball title

By CHARLES WANYORO

Nairobi Water Company women volleyball team Thursday made history winning their 10th consecutive Water Services Companies Sports Organization (Wasco) title at University of Embu grounds.

The city side thrashed arch rivals Eldoret 3-0 (25-13, 25-6, 25-19) to maintain their 100 per cent success record in the discipline as the tournament’s 10th edition entered its homestretch.

Setter Eunice Tarus was in top form, coordinating well orchestrated spikes against the equally strong Eldoret side.

Tarus combined well with attackers Eliza Karugu and Noel Sandui to destroy Eldoret, while blocks from captain Meresa Anyango and Nancy Mulonza ensured they did not drop a set.

An elated Anyango revealed that they were planning on entering a competitive league to help nurture upcoming talent.

“We train together in the afternoon from Monday to Friday and we are determined to remain united. We feel that we are earning from the sport because we are all working for Nairobi Water but the company is also looking for more avenues to ensure we compete more,” she said.

Their men counterparts saw off a determined Nyeri side 3-0 (25-21, 25-19, 25-16) in the semis, to set up a mouth-watering final with Eldoret who swept aside Thika in straight sets (25-17, 25-21, 25-14).

In football, Embu football team booked a slot in the semi-finals after defeating Siaya 5-4 on penalties at the Moi Stadium, Embu.

The match ended 1-1 in regulation time and had to be decided on penalties according to tournament rules.

Embu's Dennis Mwiathi scored his sixth goal of the tournament in the 15th minute to give his side the lead before Mathias Opundo equalised for the visitors in the 71st.