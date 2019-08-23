Nairobi end Wasco games in style

By CHARLES WANYORO

Nairobi Water Company football team Friday defended their title after beating Kakamega 4-2 in post match penalties as curtains fell on the 10th edition of Water Services Companies Sports Organisation (Wasco) games at University of Embu grounds.

Nairobi goalkeeper Peter Odoyo was the hero of the day, saving two penalties to exact revenge on Kakamega who had beaten them 3-1 in the group stage.

The two sides played to a barren draw in regulation time forcing the lottery to decide the final according to tournament rules.

Nairobi strikers Elijah Tsavai and Polycarp Ochieng created numerous chances towards the end of the second half but could not beat the Kakamega defence.

An elated Odoyo, whose side plays in the Nairobi East Regional League, said he was psychologically prepared for the penalties after his side scraped through to the final in similar fashion against hosts Embu.

“I was keen and ensured I dived the right way to block the shots. We wanted to win against Kakamega,” said Odoyo.

Nairobi coach Dennis Mambo hailed his charges for emerging winners. “We were prepared for the penalties and luck was also on our side,” he said.

Kakamega coach Charles Chitoche was left to rue their missed chances. “We have met three times before and won in two instances. This was the fourth meeting and it was a revenge for them. This is a family thing and we will come back in style next year,” he said.

Nakuru beat hosts Embu 1-0 in the play-off to emerge third in a match played at Kangaru School. Gerald Owino scored the lone goal in the 80th minute in a match where Nakuru keeper Emmanuel Abuba saved a penalty.

It was a good day in office for Nairobi after their men volleyball team followed in the footsteps of their female counterparts, thrashing Eldoret 3-0 in the final.

The win was Nairobi’s fifth successive victory in the Games. Their women team had on Thursday won an unprecedented 10th title.

Team captain James Mwaniki said they were happy that they did not drop any set after seeing off Kirinyaga, Thika, Nyeri, Othaya, Siaya, Kisumu and Eldoret in identical 3-0 scorelines.

The Nairobi side gelled seamlessly with blocks from Julius Lelei, Moses Kurgat and Stephen Murimi being complimented by attacks orchestrated by setter Elijah Bosire and executed by Mwaniki, Fredrick Muiruri and Eric Kibet.

“We hope Nairobi Water will rejoin the national volleyball league so that we can be training together as a team," said Mwaniki.