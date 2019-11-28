Namulo names Karate team for Africa Championship

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

Karate national team coach, John Owiti Namulo Thursday named a provisional squad of 40 for Africa Senior Karate Championship to be held in Rabat, Morocco in February, next year.

Namulo said selection was done on merit based on the performances at the Kenya National Clubs Karate Championship held at Watamu Sports Centre early this month.

“We are starting early preparations because we want our team to do well during the continental championship. We delayed to name the team since we were waiting for approval from the Kenya Karate Federation (KKF) national executive committee,” said the tactician.

Namulo said players will start training on December 3 before breaking for the festive season on December 20. “We are expecting to start residential training from January 8, next year,” said Namulo who revealed that only 16 players will travel to Morocco for the Africa Championship.

All medallists in the continental championship will qualify for the World Karate Championship to be held in Paris in May.

SQUAD

