Nanyuki beat stubborn Generations

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Nanyuki Saturday were forced to dig deep for a 32-27 win over Generations in a Kenya Handball Federation National League match at Kaloleni grounds, Nairobi.

Jores Nzioka and Joel Kingori contributed nine and seven goals respectively to lead Nanyuki to their third win of the season. Celestine Okoyana and Raul Alexander had a combined tally of 15 goals for the losers.

Nanyuki coach Nancy Owaga conceded Generations is a decent side having made her charges sweat for the win.

“We had to utilise every chance we got because our opponents put us under a lot of pressure especially in the second half where we struggled with speed. Generations is a tougher team than we thought but I’m glad we won,” said Owaga.

Generations player-coach Okoyana cut a dejected figure post match.

“That was a disappointing match because we should have done better. We need to work hard in training to pick ourselves up in the next match,” said Okoyana.

In the second match of the day, Gunners profited from a walkover Warriors who failed to turn up at the venue on time.

Gunners however lost 17-49 to Boomerang in their other match. Boomerang’s Randy Ochieng and Robert Osano were the top scorers with seven and five goals respectively.

Warrior’s bad day persisted when they were defeated 48-28 by Mount Kenya University Thika.

Boomerang completed their clean sweep with a 37-21 win over Thika with Kevin Manono scoring nine goals and Lewis Nyachiro adding seven.

National Youth Service recorded their first win of the season when they thrashed league newcomers Administration Police 45- 32. Isaac Rotich and Mark Nakweika did damage with 10 and 12 goals respectively.

RESULTS

Nanyuki 32- Generations27

Gunners15- Warriors00

NYS 45- A. Police 32

Boomerang 37- Thika 21

MKU Thika 48- Warriors 28