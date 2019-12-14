'Nation' finish fourth in sports scribes event

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Nation Media Group finished fourth with 86 points out of 13 participating teams during the second edition of Sports Journalist Association of Kenya sports day at the Moi International Sports Centre, Kasarani on Saturday.

NMG, who had taken an early lead in the event after winning the 4x100m race, failed to shine in the five-a-side football contest which was once again won by Capital FM. NMG also found the going tough in the egg and sack races but recovered to finish second in the tug of war behind Metropol Television.

Media Max Network won the overall title with 104 points, claiming the title from Capital FM who won the event last year as new comers Mt Kenya TV finished second with 100 points. Switch TV wrapped up the top three positions with 88 points.

Media Max won Sh100,000, Mt Kenya bagged 60,000 while Switch TV went home with Sh40,000.

Sports Secretary Amina Mohammed, who participated in the egg race emerging winner in the executives category, promised that the ministry will be part of the event next year.

“This is a health way of spending the afternoon. We will have a team from the ministry that will participate in next year's event as we want to be part and parcel of the process," said Mohammed.

SJAK chairman Chris Mbaisi believes the event can only get better.

“This event is meant to bring the journalists together. We are used to covering sports disciplines and we really don’t get time to bond and such occasions give us a chance to do so," said Mbaisi.

"This is a way of saying thank you to sports journalists who have gone out of their way to tell the stories the best way they know,” Leon Kiptum, Betway's Kenya manager said. The gaming firm were the event's sponsor.

"We look forward to 2020. We hope to continue supporting sports in our own way.”

Final ranking

Media Max 104

Mt Kenya 100

Switch TV 88

NMG 86

Capital 78

Royal Media 70

Metropol 68

Radio Africa 66

KBC 66

Ebru 60

Opera news 59

Soka.co.ke 30