National men's handball team in camp ahead of qualifiers

The national men’s handball team has finally moved their training sessions to Moi International Sports Centre Indoor Arena, Kasarani ahead of next week’s Olympics Africa qualifiers in Tunisia.

Team coach Peter Mwathi welcomed the development saying the move has put the players in competition mood ahead of the event set for January 15-25.

“I’m glad we began our residential training this morning and the first session went on well. We still have all the 22 players in the training, but I have my preferred 16 players already. For now I'm waiting for the Kenya Handball Federation (KHF) management to give me the greenlight to when I will name the travelling party,” said Mwathi.

“I’m glad there no injuries and we hope for the best going forward."

KHF Fixtures Secretary Charles Omondi remains hopeful the team will depart early for the 10-day event that will see the winner qualify for the Olympics, while the top six nations will book tickets to the next year’s World Championship to be staged in Egypt.

“If all goes well, the team will leave the country on Tuesday. That will give the team time to acclimatize well ahead of their first match against Democratic Republic of Congo on January 16,” said the official.

Kenya is in Pool 'A' alongside Egypt, DRC and Guinea. Kenya will then face African champions Egypt a day later, before they complete their pool matches with a tie against Guinea on January 18.