Ndigiti, in KPA colours, walks to yet another title

World Under-18 Championships bronze medallist Dominic Ndigiti, competing in representing Kenya Ports Authority colours, on Sunday won the 10,000 metres walk on the final day of the athletics programme of Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (Kecoso) Games at Gusii Stadium.

Ndigiti stopped the clock at 43 minutes, 4:18 seconds to continue his dominance.

Ndigiti, who hails from the Gusii region where he also trains, attributed his victory to the good local climate.

“I usually train in this place hence am familiar with its topography something that made me to have easy time while in action,” he said.

Teammate Jimmy Oroni (44:10:60), who trains in Bungoma, was second with Kiborn Obado (47:57:78) from Kenya Ferry Services third.

The women’s title went to KPA’s Sylvia Kemboi (45:28:50).

Despite the win, Kemboi lamented over the “rough track” which she said gave her hard times.

“I’m used to smooth tracks and when I reached this place, I knew it would be a tough test,” she said.

Emily Chebet (36:52:64) won in the 10,000 metres race followed Mercy Chepkorir (37:33:63), both from KPA.

In the men’s 200m, KPA’s Joseph Onduto clocked 21:3 seconds to win ahead of Justine Isaboke from Kenya Civil Aviation Authority who was timed at 21:8 seconds.

In the women’s sprints, Maureen Cherono of KPA won in 24:6 followed by teammate Maureen Thomas (24:9).

Cherono went on to lead her team in winning in 4x100 and 4x100 relay races.

Junior sensation Mary Moraa, also of KPA, had earlier won the 100m title.