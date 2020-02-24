New mobile fitness app set for Kenya

By NATION REPORTER

The wellness and fitness industry in Kenya is set to be rejigged following the arrival of the mobile fitness app solution - Manyactive app.

Just like industry leading market places with multi-service providers, Manyactive app which is expected to be officially launched on March 30 in Nairobi, will be a host of many providers including gyms, nutritionists, beauticians, personal trainers, fitness classes like Yoga, Zumba, HIIT, boxing to name just a few.

The app is, however, more than just a marketplace for fitness and wellness, it is more of an Uber for wellness where users are able to search for a service near them and access at a fraction of the cost that they would pay in cash if they just walked in.

The Manyactive app is all about about convenience, exploration, fun and socialization while keeping fit and active.

And with the ever changing trends in the world, Manyactive app will enable its registered members to access the facilities wherever they are without any restriction, provided that they have subscribed to a membership plan and have enough balance in their wallet to do so.

The manyactive app members will access any fitness or wellness service near them that are part of the manyactive network.

The manyactive app network will be advantageous to the service providers as they will have an increased revenue collection as well as maintain their strong brand publicity through an assured visibility on the app at no upfront cost.

Providers on the platform will be able to maximize the utility of their facilities or services at no extra cost. The app has four membership categories with a varied but favorable monthly rates. They

are Student Sh3800, Go Sh4800, Active Sh8000 and Unlimited which is tailored for corporates.

The pre-launch packages give a certain number of access for a thirty days period and users are able to top up their accounts at any time if depleted. The packages are set to change post-launch so users are encouraged to pre-signup to enjoy these discounted packages.

According to Manyactive Co-Founder Evalyn Oloo, the app is currently on a pre-launch phase and is set to be the next big thing not only in Kenya but in the entire continent in healthtech.

“We established this app so that we can bring all these providers at par and have users access them at standardised rates that are cheaper than walking rates thus making access to wellness more convenient and accessible.

Simply think Uber for wellness that you pre- pay for to take you anywhere, anytime every 30 days and is cheaper than paying cash per trip.