Newcomers Lelmokwo eye Lang'ata scalp in semis

Surprise package Lelmokwo Secondary School from Rift Valley will leave nothing to chance when they face Lang'ata High School of Nairobi in the boys' volleyball semi-finals of the Secondary Schools National Term Two Games on Friday.

Newcomers at this stage, Lelmokwo picked themselves up after a false start that saw them lose their opening group 'A' match 3-0 to Mogonga PAG Secondary School. And they booked their slot in the last four after beating Tetu in straight sets (25-18, 25-23, 25-19) on Thursday.

"Mogonga ambushed us before we could familiarise with this level but we have now found our footing and are aiming for the top prize," said Lelmokwo captain Vincent Kiptoo.

They will clash with Lang'ata who topped group 'B' following a hard-fought 3-1 (23-25, 25-21, 25-23, 25-23) win over Namwela from Western.

Also making the semi-finals was Mogonga, whose 3-0 (25-23,25-26,25-19) victory over Shimoni High School from Coast confirmed them as group 'A' winners, setting a date with Namwela who finished second in group 'B'.

Matiliku High School from Eastern won their last group 'B' game against Boystown Secondary School from North Eastern 3-1 (23-25,25-23,25-21,25-29) but it came too little too late as they failed to make the last four.

The girls' volleyball matches also saw Soweto Academy from Nairobi sneak into the semis after a deserved 3-0 (25-20, 25 -11, 26-24) win over Sega Girls High School from Nyanza.

Cheptil Girls High School made things easier for Soweto by beating Bishop Sulumeti Girls High School from Western 3-1 (25-21, 24-26, 25-20, 25-22) in a decisive group 'A' match.

In pool 'B', defending champions Kwanthanze Girls Secondary School from Eastern qualified for the semis with a 3-0 (25-18, 25-11, 25-05) victory over Passenga Mixed Secondary School who settled for second.

The other group 'B' match saw St John's Girls Kaloleni from Coast register a consolation 3-0 (25-07, 25-15, 25-05) win over Makarol Girls High School from North Eastern.

Friday program

Boys semi finals

9.00am-Mogonga PAG v Namwela

Lang'ata v Lelmokwo

Girls semi finals