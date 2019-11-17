By AGNES MAKHANDIA

Newcomers General Service Unit (GSU) Sunday suffered yet another defeat in Kenya Handball Federation National League at Kaloleni grounds.

GSU, who lost 39-26 to National Youth Service on Saturday, went down 46-22 to Generation on Sunday.

Captain Raphael Chege said they should not be judged with the outcome of their first two matches.

“Basic errors were our main undoing but with time we will learn the ropes. I’m not bothered by the weekend results because we still have many matches left to play. We will definitely recover and start recording wins,” said Chege.

He added: “We are indebted to the department for supporting us and more so giving us the chance to play in the league. We have to return the favour by finishing in a respectable position.”

Against Generation, Chege and Danfora Muli top scored for GSU with five and four goals respectively, while Paul Kakai (14) and Celestus Okayana (10) were the main men for the winners.

In other matches played at the same venue, National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) teams (men and women) recorded wins against St Paul’s University and Kenyatta University.