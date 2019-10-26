No respite for Administration Police in handball league

By LOKEDER NATIOM

Administration Police on Saturday recorded their fourth loss of the season after falling 37-27 to Rangers in the Kenya Handball Federation men’s league at the Kaloleni Grounds, Nairobi.

“We try not to put too much pressure on ourselves because most of the players are still new to the game and we take every match as a lesson learnt,” said AP coach Barry Kaberia.

University of Eldoret (UOE) Pippers suffered the same fate in the hands of Rangers, losing 33-22 at the same venue. However, UOE redeemed themselves in their second match, beating Warriors 23-17.

Tenth placed Rangers had a great grip on their formation in both matches showcasing balanced ball distribution that saw almost the entire team getting a chance to score.

Steven Chemutuny led with seven goals followed by Blais Murakaya with five goals. The victory marked Rangers fourth win of the season, taking their tally to eight points.

UOE will have another chance to redeem themselves in their double header on Sunday against Kaluluini and Bucanners.

In other matches of the day, Thika who are in position 17 recorded mixed results with a 31-20 win against National Youth Service but lost 21-44 against Ulinzi ranked position nine in the standings.

NYS, who finished bottom last year, are ranked position 22nd.

“It was a tough game for us but we put in our best and we know we need to improve on our passes and ball handling, we have definitely made improvements in keeping our formation intact,” said Dorcas Mbutsi, coach NYS.