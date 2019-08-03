Nyakach down Itigo to lift girls' football title

By DONNA ATOLA

Nyakach Girls High School on Saturday won the girls' Under-19 football at the National Secondary Schools Term Two Games after a 2-0 win against Rift Valley Region's Itigo Girls High School at the Moi Stadium, Kisumu.

It is the team's maiden crown and also sweet revenge after former winners Itigo had beaten them in the preliminaries.

In a game that attracted a huge number of fans, Nyakach midfielder Faith Omuyaka dribbled past two Itigo defenders before opening the scoring goal in the 42nd minute.

Left winger Lanoline Aoko doubled her team's advantage after finishing off a wonderful cross from Provedence Khasiala in the 85th minute.

“Today’s win has come following good coordination and the change of formation. Itigo’s game is different compared to other teams and we were able to outwit them,” a delighted Nyakach captain Mary Akumu said.

Nyakach head coach Chrispine Odindo admitted that his tactics enabled them carry the day.

“The change in the line up and my players' discipline helped us win the game today," said the coach.

“Playing at Moi stadium was also an added advantage because my players have trained and even had their regional finals here."

Archbishop Njenga finished third after a 7-1 rout of Njabini Girls High School.

The top three finishers will represent the country in the discipline during the East Africa Secondary School Games set for Arusha, Tanzania later this month.