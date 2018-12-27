Nyamira Stadium turning out to be a 'white elephant'

By BENSON AYIENDA

Over Sh64 million allocated by the County Government of Nyamira in the 2014-2015 financial year to construct the Manga Stadium appears not to have been utilized as the venue remains deserted.

Other than putting up a perimeter wall around the proposed complex during a ceremony presided over by Nyamira Governor John Nyagarama, no work has taken place on site since.

Sports enthusiasts in the region are now up in arms over the county government’s laxity on completing the renovations at the stadium.

While launching the stadium’s construction in 2015, the county government officials said the venue would be ready the following year, but, over three years later, it appears to have been a phantom project.

A further Sh73 million was allocated in the 2018-19 budget to complete the stadium works, with Nyamira county’s sports executive Bernard Osiemo now saying they will mobilize resources from his ministry to complete the works.

“We will divert (sic) resources in the sports department’s budget towards completion of this stadium,” he said.

“There is no need of having many incomplete projects. Let’s finalize one major project then deal with others,” he added.

According to Osiemo, after completion, the facility will have a borehole, VIP area with a seating capacity of 3,000 people and two spectators stands with a capacity of 1,500 fans each. Other amenities planned include standard changing rooms, security lights and nursing rooms.

Sports enthusiasts in Nyamira have urged the county government to hasten the construction, angered by the fact that the sports department has not done any major projects.

Peter Moseti, a Nyamira local, said the region is rich in young talent but lacked training facilities.

“We have to restore the lost glory. We have legends in sports who did us proud, but there are no new ones,” he said. “Since the county governments were put in place, in this region we have not seen any major development from the ministry of sports” he said