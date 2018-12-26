Nyeri runners give way to cows, gangsters

By JOSEPH KANYI

Athletes recently quit training at the Karatina Stadium in Nyeri County due to competition for space with cows and goats and insecurity.

Many have relocated to other neighbouring towns like Nyahururu and Thika where they can access a stadium to fine-tune their forms in readiness of the cross country season which has set off while others have quit running.

The Karatina Stadium, which is meant to serve Mathira West and East sub-counties, has become a grazing area for the local farmers and a hiding zone for street families.

It is the second biggest sports facility in the county after the Ruring’u Stadium which is supposed to offer high altitude training for the area’s athletes and even those from Kirinyaga and Murang’a counties due to its strategic location.

Nation Sport recently found over a dozen dairy cows and a flock of goats and sheep grazing and unattended and no single sportsman or woman was in sight.

A month ago, a group of Nyeri athletes visited Nyeri Govenor Mutahi Kahiga to table their concerns.