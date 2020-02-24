By AYUMBA AYODI

Kenya's Faith Ogallo has qualified for the 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games in Tae kwon-do.

Ogallo, a third year student at Kibabii University, outclassed Florence Eldgima from Chad 27- 21 in the final of the heavyweight category during the Africa qualifiers on Sunday night in Rabat, Morocco.

Ogallo won silver at the African Games last year in Rabat.

Three other Kenyans Newton Maliro (heavyweight) and Edwin Lemiso (featherweight) in men's category and the other female exponent Evelyn Aluoch (Welteweight) failed to qualify after their quest ended at the semi-final of their respectively events.

Para-Tae kwon-do player Peter Kaban will be trying his luck on Monday in the men's lightweight contest.

Kenya managed to qualify one exponent out of 16 places available from Africa for the Tokyo Games. It's the first time Kenya has made it to the Olympics since the 2008 Beijing Summer Games where Milka Akinyi and Dickson Wamwiri represented the country.

