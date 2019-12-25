Orada Esiya win Bunyala Cultural Festival boat racing event

By GAITANO PESSA

Orada Esiya are the champions of this year’s Bunyala Cultural Festival men’s boat racing competition held at Marenga beach, on the shores of Lake Victoria in Budalang’i Constituency on Tuesday.

The team clocked 16minutes, 01 seconds:77 to win the most competitive category that usually involves 13 boat rowers for a distance of 1.62 nautical miles (about 3km).

“Last year we did not prepare well for the competition and finished second. We started in second position but our resilience rowed us to the top. I want to thank my teammates and our supporters who pushed us to the limit,” team captain George Odhiambo told the Nation Sport after the win.

Muruka Nakhayo, sponsored by telecommunications giant Safaricom, hit the shores after 16:11:55 to finish second ahead of Barikhonjari (16:20:55) in the category that attracted only three teams.

In category five of the competition (11 rowers), Songa Mbele clinched one of its two titles after toping the podium in 16:11:89 followed by Maendeleo Chopper and Maendeleo Juu in 16:30:71 and 17:06:48 minutes respectively.

In category four (9 participants), Namwanga won in 16:00:00 followed by Patricia (16:30:00) and Namenya (17:30:10) respectively to seal the medal bracket.

Giants and defending champions Machinery Group posted their worst performance in their only category after they were flagged and eliminated for blocking opponents mid water.

Machinery are also 9-time winners and defending champions of the annual Samia Cultural Sports set for Thursday.

In the women’s race, Songa Mbele emerged winners after clocking 03:33:42 in a distance of 0.86 nautical miles.

Namwanga Odinga posted 03:44:86 to win silver while Namude Orada completed the podium places in 03:53:62.

Songa Mbele captain Beatrice Nasonga appealed for support from both the county and national government.

“Since last year we haven’t gotten any support from the two levels of government. We urge our leaders to give the sport the kind of the seriousness it deserves,” said Nasonga.

The event was graced by former premier and opposition chief Raila Odinga, Devolution Cabinet Secretary Eugene Wamalwa, Privatisation Commission Chair Dr Paul Otuoma, Deputy governors Moses Mulomi (Busia) and Dr James Okumbe (Siaya).

Other were MPs Raphael Wanjala (Budalang’i), Jared Okello (Nyando), Opiyo Wandayi (Ugunja) and Wilberforce Mudenyo (Funyula).

Wanjala urged the government to increase sports funding to help identify and nurture talents at the grassroots.