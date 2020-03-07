Oyenge eyes top spot in scrabble competition

By VICTOR OTIENO

Scrabble maestro Allan Oyende is on course to reclaiming Kenya's top spot and win his first title this year, after reigning champion Gitonga Nderitu pulled out of the Bungoma leg of National Scrabble Tournament Circuit scheduled for this weekend.

Nderitu, who won the Nairobi and Kitui events, which were the first and second legs of the circuit respectively pulled out of the Bungoma event due to “some family commitments."

He dethroned Oyende as Kenya's first seed in February after taking his overall ratings to 1921 points.

Oyende, who is now Kenya's second seed on an overall ratings of 1886 points, said he is eager to reclaim the title he held since November last year, before losing to Nderitu.

"It is important for me to go back to where I was. I know it will not be easy, but I will give my best to recapture the Kenya first seed spot," said Oyende.

Benard Koyyoko, whose overall ratings is 1680, will lead local players in the two-day competition, which has attracted competitors from across the country.

"We are hoping for a good turnout as our national team continues preparing for the East and Central African Championship in Uganda over Easter,” said Scrabble Kenya chairman Bernard Amuke.