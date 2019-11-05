Players join federation chiefs in parliamentary meeting

By AYUMBA AYODI

Federation chiefs Tuesday were accompanied by players as they appeared before the Parliamentary Committee in charge of Sports, Culture and Arts.

Football Kenya Federation President Nick Mwendwa was accompanied by Harambee Stars and Harambee Starlets players to parliament buildings where the federations are expected to air their concerns on matters funding with special focus on the Sports Fund.

Among the Harambee Stars players present were Joash Ochieng, Erick Ouma, Dennis Odhiambo and Bernard Ochieng. Harambee Starlets were led by star forward Mwanahalima Adam.

This comes just a week after Mwendwa openly accused Sports Principal Secretary Kirimi Kaberia of frustrating FKF by failing to fund their national teams.

Kenya Rugby Union (KRU) vice chairman Thomas Opiyo and Chief Executive Sylvia Kamau were also accompanied by Kenya Sevens captain Andrew Amonde and his Kenya Lionesses counterpart Philadelphia Olando.

Also present were Athletics Kenya senior deputy president Paul Mutwii, Kenya Table Tennis Association (KTTA) president Andrew Mudibo and players from national hockey teams.

