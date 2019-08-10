Posta Rangers down Shabana in KECOSO tie

By BENSON AYIENDA

Two goals from Francis Nambute and another from Marcelius Ingotsi enabled Kenyan Premier League side Posta Rangers to register a 3-0 victory over National Super League side Shabana during this year’s Kenya Communications Sports Organisation (KECOSO) Games at Gusii Stadium on Saturday.

While Shabana were invited to grace the event, their opponents from the Postal Corporation of Kenya are participants in the one-week event.

Nambute netted his first goal in the 20th minute heading in a well curved corner from Michael Apudo to break the deadlock.

The two sides had earlier created equal scoring opportunities, but were unable to score in a match that was attended by hundreds of locals.

Ingotsi capitalised on the laxity of Shabana defenders and scored the second after dribbling the ball past four players for a 2-0 lead at halftime.

Fifteen minutes upon resumption, Nambute netted the third and last goal for the visitors, a goal that made a majority of fans leave the stadium.

Speaking after the match Posta Rangers head John Kamau said that they were using the games as part of their preseason training.