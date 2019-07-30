Primary Schools Games enter homestretch

By CHARLES WANYORO

Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association football defending champions, Nyanza were on Tuesday bundled out of the competition by after losing 1-0 to arch-rivals Western as the tournament reached semi-finals stage at Meru Teachers Training College, Meru County.

The persistent Nyanza strike force was frustrated by a solid Western defence, before they conceded a goal following a blunder by goalkeeper Tyson Ochieng.

Nyanza had drawn 0-0 and 1-1 against Nairobi and Rift Valley respectively and needed to win their final match against Western - who had been eliminated - to qualify for the semis.

In Wednesday’s semis, last year’s finalists Rift Valley face a Coast side which is yet to lose a match, in what is expected to be a fast-paced match.

Nairobi, coached by Stanslaus Shikuku, face Eastern who beat Central and Northern teams 2-0 a day after two of their four players who had been disqualified for failure to produce valid birth certificates were reinstated.

An elated Eastern coach Idriss Abdi said the arrival of the two players had lifted their morale after three players failed to show up for the tournament.

“Our bench was depleted and their arrival reinforced our side. We are underdogs playing against Nairobi who are among the favourites but we believe we have a chance. In football, anything is possible,” he said.

The match of the day was the evening encounter between Nairobi and Rift Valley where city boys outclassed their opponents 3-1 in a thrilling match.

Shaban Mark scored a free-header past Rift Valley goalkeeper Ryan Bii, following a free-kick by Regan Otieno, before Vincent Omondi dribbled past the entire Rift Valley defence in a solo effort, to score the second.

Dibon Otieno lobbed in the third before Nixon Kipchirchir scored their consolation goal in the thriller.

Rift Valley coach Aaron Kibet vowed to make amends for last year’s mistakes by ensuring they lift the cup.

“Last year, we conceded a goal in the extra time but this time round, we have prepared well to win,” he said.

In the girls’ football, defending champions Rift Valley beat Central 4-0, to sail through to today’s semis against Western, while Nyanza will face-off with Coast.

In netball, defending champions Nyanza - who edged out Eastern 40-06, Nairobi 47-05 and Western 32-27 in the preliminaries - will battle it out with Central, while Rift Valley will tackle Western.

Other potentially explosive match-ups are in volleyball where Rift Valley will be seeking to retain their titles in girls’ and boys’ fixtures.

In the boys’ category, Rift Valley will play Nyanza in the first semi-final, before Western face Eastern in the battle for a slot in the final.

Rift Valley will take on Western in the girls semi-finals while Nyanza will battle it out with Eastern in the other last four contest.