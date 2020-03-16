Public, private sports facilities closed down

By AYUMBA AYODI

More by this Author

The government has closed down all public sporting facilities for the next 30 days.

However, Sports Cabinet Secretary Amina Mohammed said in a press statement Monday that athletes preparing for the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics will be granted access to training facilities, but the State Department of Sports will regulate the process.

At the same time, all sportspersons, including coaches and teams’ support personnel who have travelled outside the country in the past 14 days should immediately self-quarantine for two weeks.

“Heads of sports organisations to ensure that this directive is adhered to, “said Amina, adding that contractors engaged with ongoing works at the Moi International Sports Centre (MISC), Kasarani, Nyayo National Stadium, among other venues will receive their instructions from the Principal Secretary for Sports and Director General, Sports Kenya offices.

Director General, Sports Kenya Pius Metto announced on Wednesday last week that the MISC will be closed for renovations beginning Monday this week with the Nyayo National Stadium that had been out of access being officially opened this week for use by athletes.

Amina added that all privately managed cultural studios and sports training facilities must also enforce the Presidential Directives of March 15 this year in the strictest manner. “In the interest of the public, the ministry will periodically monitor compliance,” said Amina.

Advertisement

Already, Kenyan international athletes have been training at Nyayo National Stadium, what with the Beyond Zero Half Marathon having taken place at the venue on March 8.

MISC is preparing to host the World Athletics Continental Tour on May 2 and the World Under-20 Athletics Championships from July 7 to 12.

Amina explained that Steering and Local Organising Committees set up to organise national and international sporting and cultural activities will set up virtual meeting tools to facilitate continued high-level preparations for these events.

They include the World Athletics Continental Tour, 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics, the 10th Commonwealth Sports Ministers Meeting, World Athletics Under-20 and Safari Rally, a World Rally Championship Series event.

As well as the Safari Rally that is due July 16-17, which forms the eighth round of the WRC Series.

“The Ministry of Sports, Culture and Heritage, and affiliated semi-autonomous government agencies to provide hand sanitisers, soap and water in their operating premises throughout the 30-day period,” said Amina, adding that her ministry will meet at 11am every day to review the operations of the ministry and drive fundamental delivery.