Queens, NCPB retain lead in women’s handball league

By AGNES MAKHANDIA

The top spots in the women’s Kenya Handball Federation National League remained unchanged after leaders Nairobi Water Queens and National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) won their respective matches at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi on Saturday.

Queens were awarded a walkover after their opponents National Youth Service (NYS) gave the match a wide berth, while NCPB overpowered Rising Stars 44-22.

Nairobi Water and NCPB are tied on 14 points each, but Queens enjoy a superior goal difference with a game in hand. Queens have played seven matches, while NCPB have played eight matches.

In other matches played at the same venue, Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) remained unbeaten after two matches played so far thanks to a 37-24 win against Rising Stars.

Diana Karani (9), Carolyne Temko (7) and Sarah Wasike (6) emerged top scorers for the winners, while Winnie Kimanga (7), Fauzia Yusuf and Margeret Nyangasi both scored four goals each for the losers.

In the men’s category, Makueni Bees bagged two wins to move to 10th position with 15 points from 13 matches. The Bees stung Gunners 38-24 before they were awarded a walkover after their opponents Nanyuki were a no-show.