Rangers go top despite mixed fortunes

Rangers Sunday recorded mixed results at Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi to move top of Kenya Handball Federation men's National League.

The visitors, who now lead the standings with 28 points from 18 matches, lost 38-32 to Technical University of Kenya (TUK) in their first match of the day before seeing off Nanyuki 30-27.

The Western-based outfit also had mixed fortunes on Saturday beating Gunners 36-32 before going down 39-29 to Kenya Defence Forces at the same venue.

Rangers coach Gerald Juma said it’s still early to start celebrating their current lead on the table.

“It goes without saying that our close rivals Strathmore University, National Cereals and Produce Board and Black Mamba have played less matches compared to us and anything can happen. However, for us to guard the top position, we have to win all our remaining six matches and pray that our rivals falter,” said Juma.

“It’s unfortunate we didn’t collect all the eight points since few players travelled for the matches,” he added.

Had Rangers won all their four weekend ties, they would have opened a six-point gap against their closest rivals Strathmore University who have 26 points from 14 matches but were not in action this weekend.

The early exchanges of the match pitting TUK and Rangers were balanced but it was the visitors who showed class to squeeze a 15-13 lead at the break.

Levis Sitati, Kelvin Talam and Fidel Werunga led the onslaught for Rangers to extend the lead 22-17 as they powered through their opponents defence.

The students recovered and they had Brian Werengai, Lawrence Wafula and Ibsen Nebella to thank as they turned tables on their opponents to lead 30-26. Rangers tried to close the gap but it was a little too late.