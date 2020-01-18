By AGNES MAKHANDIA

More by this Author

General Service Unit (GSU)went down 36-33 to Boomerang as the Kenya Handball Federation National League resumed on Saturday at the Kaloleni grounds in Nairobi.

Despite the loss, coach Clifford Kiptarus believes the team is on the right track.

GSU have two wins so far and are placed 2oth in the 25-member league with four points from eight matches.

Kiptarus said better things are yet to come from the team whichjoined the league this season.

“We are work in progress. While I would like my team to record positive results, I think I will be going ahead of myself because this is an inexperienced side and we are learning each day. But so far so good,” said the tactician.

“But I’m encouraged by the difference in scores. That shows we are picking up fast. We have brought in new players - Solomon Tenge and Mark Barasa and I must say they are worth additions.”

Advertisement

GSU trailed Boomerang 19-14 going into break with Barasas (15), Raphael Chege (5) and Dunford Mulli (4) emerging top scorers. Robert Osano scored 9 points for Boomerang while Kevin Manono and Randy Ochieng added seven points each.

In an earlier match played at the same venue, pre-match favourites Rangers dug deep to win against newcomers Makueni Bees 40-34.

Both teams had tied 18-18 at the break but it was the experience and individual effort of Musa Munyasi that made the difference.

Munyasia, Billcliff Namwano and Kelvin Talaam combined well in the attacking department, scoring at will in the early stages of second half but the Bees closed in 28-24 and 32-30.

Richard Simiyu, Martin Juma and John Abel were a joy to watch with their superb passes and moves but their efforts were not enough as Rangers carried the day.

Munyasia scored 11 points for Rangers, Taalam nine and Namwano five as Abel netted 9 points, Simiyu nine and Juma six for Bees.

Ranger’s top scorer Munyasia said: “We have lost one match so far in the league having played 11 and we want to maintain the good run. I know it will not be easy but we are putting in an extra effort to see to it that we achieve our goal of challenging for the title.”