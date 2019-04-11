Regions trade top positions as athletics programme begins
Ann Naasisho of Rift Valley clocked nine minutes 26.8 seconds to win the girls’ 3,000 metres crown during the opening day of Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Term One National Athletics Championship at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa.
Seventeen-year-old Naasisho said she was aiming to do better and register faster time but could not do so because of tough weather conditions.
“I wanted to run this event in better time but it was too hot and humid to do it,” she said.
Naasisho, who qualified for the East African Games in August said she would train to win the regional title. “I want to prepare myself for the nation al Under-20 team,” said the Form One Savame Secondary student.
The Rift Valley runner was followed home by team mate, 19-year-old Hilda Chebet, a Form Four student of Kenswed Secondary who returned 9:27.0 with Jeniffer Mwende from Eastern taking third position in 9:29.4.
Lena Nanjala of Nyanza won the girls’ 5,000m race walk in took 25:46.0 followed by Mary Mumbi Wanjiru of Central who finished in 26:10.8 as Easther Karimi of Eastern came in third place in 26:50.5.
In boys category, Johnstone Meli of Rift Valley clocked 13:57.6 to win the 5,000m with team mate Maxon Kipngetich taking third position in 14:13.6. Second place went to Joel Muturi of Nyanza who clocked 14:06.4.
In boys 10,000m men race walk, Central Region’s Boniface Ndungu Wanderi emerged the winner in 45:04.4, Pius Magara Nyaga of Eastern coming second (45:07.8) while Derrick Wanjohi of Central finishing third (45:13.3).
In the field event, Antonela Juma (Eastern) jumped a distance of 5.33m to win the long jump with Desta Khasoa Wafula (Eastern) of eastern and Mercy Chebet (Rift valley) taking second and third positions.