Rift Valley sweep Primary Schools volleyball titles

By CHARLES WANYORO

More by this Author

Rift Valley volleyball teams stamped their authority in the sport when they won their sixth consecutive titles in both girls and boys categories in this year’s Kenya Primary Schools Sports Association (KPSSA) games at Meru Teachers Training College in Meru.

In the boys’ game, the team blanked a resilient Eastern side 3-0 (25-14, 25-15, 25-15) in the process maintaining their perfect record in the competition.

The team mainly drawn from Kabiyet Township Primary School in Nandi County were in high spirits and coordinated well, constantly scoring from blocks.

Rift Valley coach, Cleophas Rugut who is also a teacher at the school, said the team has been training together for long hence the fluid display.

Team captain Dennis Kiptum also from Kabiyet Township hailed his teammates for the good show and promised to win silverware in the inaugural East Africa games.

“It feels good to win the sixth consecutive title, this was an easy win as we had adequately prepared. We will represent Kenya well and ensure we win the title,” said Rugut.

Related Stories Coast, Nyanza clinch football titles in Meru

Rift Valley also retained the girls' title for the sixth time in a row in a one-sided affair where they broke no sweat blanking Nyanza 3-0 (25-8, 25-13, 25-19) to also book a place for the regional tourney.

In handball, Western girls’ team wrestled the title from holders Rift Valley, in a hard-fought 15-14 win.

Sleek combination play involving Brenda Nasimiyu, Zipporah Amayi and Ruth Mandula ensured the Western side regained the title which they coincidentally last won at the same venue in 2017.

The teams also met in Nyeri during last year’s finals, where Rift Valley triumphed.

The Western boys’ side was ruthless in their final beating Eastern 31-16.