Rivals Kwale Girls and St Johns Kaloleni face-off in Malindi

Champions Shimba Hills Secondary from Kwale launch their boys' Under 19 football category title defence against Kilifi's Mariakani Boys in the opening match of the Coast Secondary Schools Term Two Games which kick off Thursday morning at Malindi High School.

In the girls' category, champions Kwale Girls take on bitter rivals and former winners St Johns Kaloleni from Kilifi in a match that has been dubbed the "final before the final."

Shimba Hills have been in good form, keeping clean sheets right from the zonal championships and technical director Salim Kitauro believes there will be no stopping them as they seek a return to the national games where they narrowly missed a place in the semi-finals last year in Eldoret.

Kitauro, who is also the school principal, said the trio of Bakari Jenga, Issa Omar and Ngenya Hassan have been instrumental in the team’s run from the sub-county games and will once again be relied upon to deliver.

Shimba Hills beat Kaya Tiwi 2-0 and 1-0 in the sub county and county final matches respectively.

Kaya Tiwi technical director Robert Aran is upbeat that they will turn the tables on Shimba Hills and believes losses at the sub county and county levels didn't damage his team's spirit.

“We were well aware that win or lose in the finals, two teams would still proceed to the next level which is different now when only one team will be required to proceed to the nationals in Kisumu later next month,” said Aran, who was the principal at Shimba Hills until 2013 when he was transferred to Kaya Tiwi.

Kaya Tiwi take on former Coast champions Serani Secondary of Mombasa in their opening Group A match at Malindi High School Thursday morning. Kilifi’s Canon Mweri and Hola Boys from Tana River are the other teams in Group A.

Shimba Hills are in Group B which also has Lamu’s Lake Kenyatta and St Mary’s Lushangoni from Taita.

Champions Kwale Girls and rivals St Johns Kaloleni have been drawn in Group A which also has Ngao Secondary (Tana River) and Mama Ngina Girls (Mombasa). Pool B has Mitangani Secondary, Waa Girls, Mwatate and Majembeni Secondary.

KAYA TAKE ON KIONGWE

In netball, national defending champions Kaya Tiwi start their campaign with a match against Kiongwe Secondary from Lamu, while the other Kwale County representatives Matuga Girls take on Kibokoni in their opening Group A match at the same venue.

Kaya Tiwi are in Group B which also has Kachororoni and St Charles Lwanga (Mombasa) while Matuga are in Group A which also has Tarasaa (Tana River)and Bura Girls (Taita Taveta).

Coast Secondary School’s sports association secretary Omar Munga on Wednesday said arrangements for the championships are complete with all the games set to take place at Malindi High School and Barani Secondary.