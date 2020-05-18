By JOSEPH KANYI

Ninety percent of the perimeter wall at Ruring'u Stadium in Nyeri has been completed after the project stalled three years ago.

But the planned upgrading of the stadium to international standards by the national government has stalled as 30 percent of the work was done.

President Uhuru Kenyatta launched the project in June 2017. He promised that construction work would be completed in six months, but that did not happen.

Nyeri Governor Mutahi Kahiga told Nation Sport that the devolved unit had spent Sh20 million for phase one of the perimeter wall which is expected to be completed by next month.

The project entailed erecting a section of the perimeter wall and fitting the main gate, which are requirements for a standard stadium.

“As a county, we had to continue with the fencing since it was factored in our budget. We had set our own timelines. I inspected the project a week ago and I am satisfied with the progress,” Kahiga said.

The status of Ruring'u stadium Nyeri as at May 14, 2020. The upgrading of the stadium was launched on June 2017. PHOTO | JOSEPH KANYI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The county chief said they will increase the financial allocation for the second phase for fencing once the budget is approved. The second phase is expected to cost a similar amount of money.

Kahiga urged the national government to fast-track the construction of the stadium which has stalled due to lack of funding.

“It is our wish to begin sporting activities soon after the Covid-19 pandemic is over. We are pleading with the national government to consider jumpstarting and completing the project,” he said.