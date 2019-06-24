Saina retains Kenya Open Bisley title

By AYUMBA AYODI

Senior Sergeant Christopher Saina from General Service Unit (GSU) has retained the Kenya Open Full bore Bisley Championships title.

Saina completed his fifth Cup success when he crushed a field of 24 other finalists in a grand finale at the Kenya Defence Forces (KDF) Shooting Range, Laikipia on Saturday.

Saina brought a final round of 281.27v to win the three-day hotly contested championships beating father and son- Anthony and George Dodds- who returned 278.20v and 275.20v respectively.

Saina led a pool of 23 firers that made the cut after two round of explosive show down involving 120 on Friday, where former champion Edward Legei and Sanford Otundo were major casualties.

Former champion legendary Satinder Sehmi finished 17th on 264.22v in the championships, where female firers might not have won, but had a good run with six of them making the final.

Fast-rising Sergeant Grace Rantille from GSU was the best place woman in an incredible fourth place with 274.22v, while National Police Service’s Corporal Priscilla Wangui came in sixth on 271.20v followed by Inspector Mercy Ngaira (270.19v), Sergeant Joyce Chebii (270.16v) and Sergeant Brenda Ajiambo (269.12v).

Corporal Irene Wanjiku (268.15v finished 11th.

The first and second round counted from 300m, 500m and 600m (short range), before the grand final where the finalists laid the mats from 800m and 900m respectively.

Saina carded 148.20v to take a four-point lead into the final with Christopher Mulongo from Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) coming second in 144.13v.

Peter Muli from GSU went into the final in third place with George Dodds in eighth place with 141.12, while his father Anthony in 13th place with 140.10v.

It was an incredible show from the Dodds who rallied from behind to claim the last two podium places with Saina reigning supreme again with three points.

Saina claimed victory for the first time in 2011 and would retain in it 2012 before capturing the title again 2014 and 2018.

Saina said that with the gusting winds at the course, he had to win convincingly at short range (300m, 300m, and 600m) knowing that the long range could prove unpredictable with winds changing direction any time.

“My experience counted a lot since I was able to read the wind and pull the trigger at the right time,” said Saina, who will once again led Team Kenya for the United Kingdom Bisley planned from July 3-27 in London.

It will be the fourth time Saina is making the team, having staged his best ever show in 2017 to reach the Queens final finishing 30th overall.

Final results

1. Christopher Saina 281.27v,

2. Anthony Dodds 278.20v,

3. George Dodds 275.20v,

4. Sgt Grace Rantile 274.22v

5. Cpl Elphas Ngetich 272.10v,

6. Cpl Priscilla Wangui 271.20v,

7. IP Mercy Ngaira 270.19v,

8. Sgt Joyce Chebii 270.16v,

9. Sgt Brenda Ajiambo 269.12v,

10. PC Christopher Mulongo 268.16v,

11. Cpl Irene Wanjiku 268.15v,

12. IP Cornelius Koros 268.13v

13. S/sgt Fredrick Muema 267.11v

14. Prvt Nicholas Lengorien 266.15v

15. Sgt David Kirui 265.20v

16. PC Cliford Kiptarus 265.13v

17. Sahtie Sehmi 264.22v

18. PC Reuben Macharia 264.15v,

19. CI Peter Muli 261.13v,

20. Sgt Paul Munene 259.12v,

21. Cpl Michael Gitonga 257.9v,

22. CI Joel Warui 255.16v,

23. PC Eudicas Nyagah 255.8v,