By PHILIP ONYANGO

Newcomers Dagoretti High take on battle-hardened Kakamega High in the final of the Rugby 15s Saturday morning as the Brookside National Secondary Schools Term One Games come to a close.

Kakamega High School, who will be seeking to win the national crown for a record eighth time, hit Alliance High School 22-3 in the rugby 15s semi-finals, in a match that saw Mangnus Masinde touch down twice, while Reinhard Ngaira and David Kamau made a try each.

Maxwell Wakehiu was Alliance's marksman, when he converted a penalty in this tension-filled match, which attracted a large crowd at Shimo La Tewa School on Friday.

The other semi-final saw debutantes Dagoretti High wallop Kangaru School 33-0 with tries from Timothy Lugalia, who also made four conversions, Benson Salem, Ideas Oyugi, Derrick Osundwa and Grabaine George.

In basketball, defending champions Kaya Tiwi Girls' basketball team face Buru Buru Girls in the final, while boys’ champions Laiser Hill Academy battle Dagoretti High for the title from 11.30 am.

Two-time champions Buru Buru saw off Tigoi Girls 59-47 to book a date with three-time winners Kaya Tiwi, who hammered St Brigid's Kiminini 70-38 in the other semi-final at Shanzu Teachers College.

Buru Buru took a huge 20-2 first quarter lead, but Tigoi responded immediately outscoring them 18-6 for a close 26-20 half time lead.

Sensing danger, Buru Buru exploded in the third quarter with a 22-11 score taking the game beyond the reach of Tigoi, whose 16-9 score in the last quarter came a little too late.

Kiyobe Chantal scored a game high 26 points to lead Buru Buru, while Brazeal Waiswa managed 13 points for Tigoi.

The other semi-final match saw Kaya Tiwi take a 23-10 first quarter lead and 12-7 second quarter score for a comfortable 35-17 half time lead. Kaya Tiwi captain Yvonne Atieno led from the front with a game high 18 points, while Lilian Ochola and Barbara Diana had 10 points each. Speedy guard Judy Nyambura was St Brigids Kiminini’s top scorer with 12 points.

"We want to make it four titles in a row, but we know Buru Buru are a formidable side who will push us all the way," said Kaya Tiwi skipper Yvonne Atieno.

The boys' semi-finals saw Dagoretti, who are making their second appearance at the nationals, lead Alliance High 15-8 in the first quarter and 16-13 in the second for a 31-18 half time lead in the 67-44 rout.

The other semi-final saw defending champions Laiser High Academy beat Agoro Sare 82-51 after leading 46-27 at the break.

Saturday's programme

Basketball girls final

10am - Buru Buru girls v Kaya Tiwi Secondary

Basketball boy’s finals

11.30am –Laiser Hill Academy v Dagoretti High School

Rugby 15’s final

10am- Dagoretti High v Kakamega High