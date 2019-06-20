By VICTOR OTIENO

Mixed results were recorded at the Nyanza Region Term Two games that began on Thursday at Kisumu Boys High School.

Favourites Nyakach Girls stamped their authority in the competition with huge victories in their opening matches in three disciplines - volleyball, netball and girls' Under-20 football.

The Kisumu County-based school kept alive their hopes of retaining their girls' volleyball title with a 3-0 win over Lwak Girls of Siaya County.

Their arch-rivals and 2016 champions Sega girls beat Koru Girls 3-2 to ensure their hopes of reclaiming the title remains intact. The Siaya County-based school suffered a scare when Koru took a 2-0 lead at the end of the first two sets.

It was in netball and girls' Under-20 football that Nyakach recorded huge victories. They whipped Mokomoni 46-3 in netball while in football, they condemned St Mathews to a 11-0 thrashing.

Five-time netball champions Obambo from Siaya, and who are Nyakach's main rivals, edged Bishop Abiero 17-12.

Boys' volleyball defending champions Mogonga PAG of Kisii County beat Thurdibuoro 3-0 in a one-sided encounter. They sealed a place in the quarterfinals slated for Saturday with a victory of a similar score line against Riomego SDA.

The much anticipated boys' Under-20 football match pitting the 2015 champions Kisumu Day against 2016 champions Barding Secondary School ended in a barren draw, both sides failing to score from several chances that came their way.

Kisumu Day team manager Booker Agutu blamed the stalemate on the unavailability of three of their key players, who travelled with Manyatta United for Chapa Dimba Na Safaricom football finals that began in Meru on Thursday.

"Our top striker and two defenders are away. It cost us a lot," said Agutu.