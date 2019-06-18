School Games: Marsabit on the brink of elimination

By CHARLES WANYORO

Eastern football champions, Marsabit County are on the brink of elimination from the Kenya Primary School Sports Association Games, after recording one win and a loss, in Pool ‘A’ at Kaaga Primary, Meru County on Tuesday.

Marsabit, last year’s winners, were humbled 3-1 by Embu, before recovering to beat underdogs Tharaka Nithi 6-0, and must beat Makueni in their last Group A match to sail through to the semis.

Last year’s runners up, Isiolo, qualified for the semis after beating hosts Meru 2-0 and drawing 1-1 with Machakos.

The well-organised Isiolo fought off a scare from Meru, to hit back on counter-attack in a thrilling match at Kaaga Primary School in the afternoon.

Meru had dominated play and were engaged in a goal-mouth fray with Isiolo, before skipper Sharif Ismael cleared of the line, with keeper Abdulahi Abdi well beaten.

He then sprinted half the field and found Abdimajid Said, who slotted home.

In the girl’s outing, Meru got off to a flying start, walloping Embu 5-0 before beating Tharaka Nithi 2-0, to tie at the summit with Machakos who also emerged victorious against Tharaka Nithi (3-1) and Embu 2-0.

With Embu and Tharaka Nithi eliminated, the Meru-Machakos duel will determine who tops the group, to join Makueni who also registered two wins.

In the boys’ encounter, bruised Marsabit went on the rampage to beat Tharaka Nithi 6-0 to keep their fading hopes of qualifying for the semis alive.

Marsabit will have to defeat Makueni, or seek a draw, praying that winless Tharaka Nithi turn the tables on Embu.