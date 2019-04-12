Rift Valley run away with track and field title

By ABDULRAHMAN SHERIFF

More by this Author

Rift Valley bagged in a total of 352 points to retain their overall athletics title during the Brookside Kenya Secondary Schools Term One Games that came to an ended at Mbaraki Sports Club in Mombasa on Friday.

Rift Valley also retained the boys’ and girls’ crowns after amassing 193 and 159 points respectively. In the medal table, Rift Valley collected f 52 medals that included 24 gold, 18 silver and 10 bronze medals.

Nyanza Region finished a distance second with 199 points. Nyanza athletes won 10 gold, nine silver and 10 bronze medals.

Third was Eastern Region with 156 points contributed by five gold, six silver and eight bronze medals.

Western Region were fourth with 124 points with three gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals while Central got 82 points with two gold, two silver and six bronze medals.