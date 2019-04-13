School Games: St Anthony's, Misikhu win hockey crowns

By BRIAN YONGA

More by this Author

St Anthony's Boys Kitale and St Cecelia Girls Misikhu were on Saturday crowned the boys' and girls' hockey champions as the Brookside National Secondary School Term One Games came to a close at Shanzu Teachers Training College, Mombasa.

St Anthony's edged out arch-rivals and record 12 time winners, Friends Schools Kamusinga 1-0 on post-match penalties after the sides played out to a 2-2 draw in normal time.

The girls' final saw Misikhu score a last-gasp winner to beat St John's Kaloleni 2-1 to reclaim the title they lost last year.

In handball, newcomers St Joseph's Kirandich from Rift Valley dethroned champions Moi Girls' Kamusinga 17-13 in the final as St Luke's Kimilili Boys retained the boys' crown after seeing off debutantes Mbooni Boys 35-21.

Daisy Chemtai led Kirandich with five goals, with Valerine Chepkirui adding another four to complete a memorable achievement for the first-timers. Naomi Wafula top-scored for Kamusinga with four goals but it was not enough to help them claim a record sixth title.

"This is quite an achievement. Our first time at these games, this is what dreams are made of and ours have come true today," said a delighted Kirandich coach Kefah Nyauandi.

Related Content Buru Buru stun Kaya Tiwi as Laiser retain boys title

"Kamusinga are great side, but today we showed them that we are queens of sport and they need to go back to the drawing board," the coach added.

In the boys' final, Douglas Wekesa and Joseph Wafula scored nine goals apiece for Kimilili, who are now 10-time champions of the sport. Mbooni, coached by former Kimilili Boys coach, Gerald Juma had lost to their opponents also in the group stage.

"This was our first time at the nationals and we have given a good account of ourselves. Inexperience played a part in our loss but we have learnt a lot and will come back stronger next year," Juma said.

In hockey, the boys' final proved to be dramatic as expected with post-match penalties ultimately deciding the winner.

Both teams were not clinical in the shootout with St Anthony's managing the only goal courtesy of Matthias Gularire to give their side their third straight crown.

"This was a tough match and you can see the winner had to be decided on penalties. We were resilient and in the end our training on penalties helped us," said St Anthony's coach Kelvin Lugalia.

In the girls' final, a brace from Rachel Kamala including the 59th minute winner saw Misikhu triumph over Kaloleni. Everline Kasichana had levelled for the home side.

In the playoffs, Nyamira Girls and Meru School won the girls' and boys' matches to seal their spot in the East African Games set for Arusha, Tanzania in August.